How To Save With Virginia529
Vinton Branch Public Library Roanoke, Virginia
Virginia529 College Savings
Join this information session to learn a variety of ways to achieve your higher education savings goals and how Virginia529 can help.
In just one hour, you’ll learn how to:
Save for tuition and other college costs, such as housing, textbooks and more with Invest529
Save for private or religious K-12 education
Take advantage of tax-free earnings and the Virginia state tax deduction
Meet your savings goals
To learn more visit Virginia529.com.
Vinton Branch Public Library Roanoke, Virginia View Map
