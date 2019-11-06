How To Save With Virginia529

Vinton Branch Public Library Roanoke, Virginia

Join this information session to learn a variety of ways to achieve your higher education savings goals and how Virginia529 can help.

In just one hour, you’ll learn how to:

Save for tuition and other college costs, such as housing, textbooks and more with Invest529

Save for private or religious K-12 education

Take advantage of tax-free earnings and the Virginia state tax deduction

Meet your savings goals

To learn more visit Virginia529.com.

View Map
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Parents
888-567-0540
