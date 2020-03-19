How To Save With Virginia529
Franklin County Library 355 Franklin St., Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151
Virginia529 College Savings
How To Save With Virginia529
Join this information session to learn a variety of ways to achieve your higher education savings goals and how Virginia529 can help.
In just one hour, you’ll learn how to:
Save for tuition and other college costs, such as housing, textbooks and more with Invest529
Save for private or religious K-12 education
Take advantage of tax-free earnings and the Virginia state tax deduction
Meet your savings goals
To learn more visit Virginia529.com.
Franklin County Library 355 Franklin St., Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151
