How To Save With Virginia529

Franklin County Library 355 Franklin St., Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151

Join this information session to learn a variety of ways to achieve your higher education savings goals and how Virginia529 can help.

In just one hour, you’ll learn how to:

Save for tuition and other college costs, such as housing, textbooks and more with Invest529

Save for private or religious K-12 education

Take advantage of tax-free earnings and the Virginia state tax deduction

Meet your savings goals

To learn more visit Virginia529.com.

Franklin County Library 355 Franklin St., Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151
