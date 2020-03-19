How To Save With Virginia529

to Google Calendar - How To Save With Virginia529 - 2020-03-19 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - How To Save With Virginia529 - 2020-03-19 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - How To Save With Virginia529 - 2020-03-19 18:00:00 iCalendar - How To Save With Virginia529 - 2020-03-19 18:00:00

Franklin County Library 355 Franklin St., Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151

Join this information session to learn a variety of ways to achieve your higher education savings goals and how Virginia529 can help.

In just one hour, you’ll learn how to:

. Save for tuition and other college costs, such as housing, textbooks and more with Invest529

. Save for private or religious K-12 education

. Take advantage of tax-free earnings and the Virginia state tax deduction

. Meet your savings goals

To learn more visit Virginia529.com

Info

Franklin County Library 355 Franklin St., Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151 View Map
Education & Learning, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - How To Save With Virginia529 - 2020-03-19 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - How To Save With Virginia529 - 2020-03-19 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - How To Save With Virginia529 - 2020-03-19 18:00:00 iCalendar - How To Save With Virginia529 - 2020-03-19 18:00:00