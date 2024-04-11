Saving for Education with Virginia529
to
Virtual Event Roanoke, Virginia
Virginia529
$25 gift code from Virginia529
Join this information session to learn a variety of ways to achieve your higher education savings goals and how Virginia529 can help.
In just one hour, you’ll learn how to:
• Save for tuition and other college costs, such as housing, textbooks and more
• Take advantage of tax-free earnings and the Virginia state tax deduction
• Meet your savings goals
***As a bonus for attending the webinar, you'll receive a $25 gift code to open a new Invest529 account***
Info
Education & Learning, Health & Wellness, Parents