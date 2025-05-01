× Expand Opera Roanoke Savor the Sound

Thursday, May 1, 2025 | 6-8PM | Stoney Brook Vineyards, Troutville, VA

Savor the Sound is Opera Roanoke’s signature event where exquisite music meets the rich flavors of Virginia’s finest vintages. Set against the rolling hills of Stoney Brook Vineyards in charming Trouville, VA, this unique experience pairs the beauty of live operatic performance with an elegant exploration of local wines.

Guests are invited to indulge in curated pours while enjoying arias and ensembles performed by Opera Roanoke's Young Artists. With breathtaking views, exceptional refreshments, and unforgettable music, Savor the Sound is a sensory celebration not to be missed.

A portion of the ticket sales support Opera Roanoke's Young Artist Program.

Stoney Brook Vineyards has options for indoor and outdoor, covered patio seating. Bring your own picnic or purchase a boxed dinner from Chanticleer Catering for a separate charge.

Payments will not be taken at the door the night of the event. All event tickets must be reserved in advance.

Tickets are $65 and include 2 drink tickets, plus Roanoke City Admissions Tax. Box Dinners are optional and can be added to your ticket reservation for $20/box.

Stoney Brook Vineyards

516 Stoney Battery Rd.

Troutville, VA 24175