Savor the Sound: A Wine and Opera Pairing Event

While opera singers have been accused of shattering a few too many wine glasses with their voices alone (ahem), in truth opera and wine pair wondrously well. AmRhein Wine Cellars is pleased to collaborate with Opera Roanoke and Magnvm Opvs for a magical Savor the Sound event. Join us for an ‘en plein air’ evening filled with delicious food from Blue Ridge Catering, artisan wines from AmRhein Wine Cellars masterfully paired with harmonious opera performances paired with 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon, 2017 Aglianico, 2019 Sauvignon Blanc and 2019 Pinot Grigio