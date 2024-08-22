× Expand Meredith Ticket graphics - 4 Savor the Sound Graphic

Savor the Sound | August 22 | 7-9PM | Stoney Brook Vineyards

We're back with another installment of our popular Savor the Sound opera and wine tasting concert this summer! Join Opera Roanoke young artists at the picturesque Stoney Brook Vineyards in Troutville for an evening of delicious wines and even more delicious sounds. All proceeds from ticket sales will support Opera Roanoke's Young Artist Program.

Stoney Brook has options for indoor and outdoor, covered patio seating. Bring your own picnic or purchase a boxed dinner from Chanticleer Catering for a separate charge.

Payments will not be taken at the door the night of the event. All event tickets and optional boxed dinners must be reserved in advance.

Opera and Wine Tasting tickets are $65 each plus Roanoke City admissions tax.

Boxed Dinner tickets are $20 each and purchased separately.