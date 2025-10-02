× Expand T. Hanlon Title slide for Scary Stories presentation

Scary Stories

"From ghoulies and ghosties and long-legged beasties

and things that go bump in the night

Good Lord, deliver us."

The British prayer about “ghoulies and ghosties” feels especially relevant when the air turns chilly and leaves begin to fall. Halloween is just around the corner, and no other holiday so effectively reminds us of a strange human trait: some of us enjoy being frightened. Join us for a conversation with Lana Whited and Tina Hanlon, English professors at Ferrum College, about different types of scary stories. For younger readers, these include monster stories and folktales with supernatural elements, such as the Jack Tales of the Appalachian Mountains. Teen and adult readers explore their fears in horror or dystopian novels. We will also examine why scary tales appeal to us and why reading them has actual benefits. No registration required. Read more about it at https://www.ferrum.edu/news/ferrum-college-english-faculty-host-spooky-stories-talk-at-public-library.