SCG CON – Winter

On the weekend of November 14-17, thousands of fans will converge on the Star City to attend one of the world’s only conventions dedicated to the popular strategy game; Magic: The Gathering. The event will be highlighted by an exclusive competition that awards $100,000 in prizes and will be broadcast live to tens of thousands of viewers throughout the world via the internet.

Roanoke hobby game retailer Star City Games and Big Lick Entertainment will host the event at the Berglund Special Events Center and Berglund Coliseum. There is no charge to enter either venue.

For more information about Star City Games and/or SCG CON, please visit www.starcitygames.com/scgcon.