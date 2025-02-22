Scherenschnitte Workshop

O. Winston Link Museum & History Museum of Western Virginia 101 Shenandoah Avenue, Roanoke, Virginia

Learn the art of paper cutting brought to Virginia in the 18th century by German and Swiss immigrants.

This workshop will be held at the Roanoke History/O. Winston Link Museum on Saturday, February 22 at 2pm. Space is limited so advanced registration is required. Supplies are provided. Registration fee: $15/$10 for HSWV members

To register, call 540-982-5465 or email info@vahistorymuseum.org

Crafts, History, Workshops
5409825465
