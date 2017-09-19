Scholarship as a Christian Vocation
Antrim Chapel South College Street, Salem, Virginia
In commemoration of the 500th anniversary of the Reformation and the late Bishop James Crmley, this year's lecture will be given by Roman Catholic Luther scholar, Dr. Mickey Mattox, professor of Theology of Marquette University. His much discussed book, "Changing Churches", will be available for purchase and autograph. Roanoke College chemistry professor and Lutheran layman Gray Hollis will provide a response in addition to audience question and answer.
