SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE!

Roanoke Children's Theatre 541 Luck Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Book by: Scott Ferguson, George Keating & Kyle Hall

Music & Lyrics by: Lynn Ahrens, Bob Dorough, Dave Frishberg, Kathy Mandry, George Newall & Tom Yohe

May 3-5, 2019

The popular Saturday morning cartoon that taught kids history, grammar, math and more will take the stage to close up RCT’s 11th Season. SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE! takes you on a journey with Tom, a brand new teacher, who is a bit nervous about starting his first day. While watching tv to relax, characters emerge to show him how to win his students over through song and quite a bit of imagination.

Public Performances: May 3 at 7 p.m.

May 4 at 3 p.m.

May 5 at 3 p.m.

Roanoke Children's Theatre 541 Luck Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
5403452550
