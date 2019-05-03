SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE!

Book by: Scott Ferguson, George Keating & Kyle Hall

Music & Lyrics by: Lynn Ahrens, Bob Dorough, Dave Frishberg, Kathy Mandry, George Newall & Tom Yohe

May 3-5, 2019

The popular Saturday morning cartoon that taught kids history, grammar, math and more will take the stage to close up RCT’s 11th Season. SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE! takes you on a journey with Tom, a brand new teacher, who is a bit nervous about starting his first day. While watching tv to relax, characters emerge to show him how to win his students over through song and quite a bit of imagination.

Public Performances: May 3 at 7 p.m.

May 4 at 3 p.m.

May 5 at 3 p.m.