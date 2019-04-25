School of Performing Arts: "Body, Full of Time"

Scotty Hardwig, direction, choreography, and performance

Zach Duer, visual direction, design, and coding

Caleb Flood, musical composition

Nate King, animation design

Estefania Perez-Vera, stage, lighting, and costume design

A School of Performing Arts performance, Body, Full of Time is a solo choreographic work performed and created by movement and media artist Scotty Hardwig in collaboration with visual artist Zach Duer. Using motion capture, projection, and interactive avatar designs, the work presents a chimeric vision of the human body fragmented in the cyber age, examining the relationship between physical and digital versions of self. The dance emerges in the space between the human and the virtual, with the body both as active sensor and passive recipient to technological currents.

Produced by Virginia Tech’s School of Performing Arts and School of Visual Arts in partnership with the Institute for Creativity, Arts, and Technology and the Creativity and Innovation District

