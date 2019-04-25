School of Performing Arts: "Body, Full of Time"
Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24060
Scotty Hardwig, direction, choreography, and performance
Zach Duer, visual direction, design, and coding
Caleb Flood, musical composition
Nate King, animation design
Estefania Perez-Vera, stage, lighting, and costume design
A School of Performing Arts performance, Body, Full of Time is a solo choreographic work performed and created by movement and media artist Scotty Hardwig in collaboration with visual artist Zach Duer. Using motion capture, projection, and interactive avatar designs, the work presents a chimeric vision of the human body fragmented in the cyber age, examining the relationship between physical and digital versions of self. The dance emerges in the space between the human and the virtual, with the body both as active sensor and passive recipient to technological currents.
Produced by Virginia Tech’s School of Performing Arts and School of Visual Arts in partnership with the Institute for Creativity, Arts, and Technology and the Creativity and Innovation District
Free; first-come, first-served, but to guarantee your seat, please register through the box office.