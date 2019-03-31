School of Performing Arts: "Exposition VI" "Nature of Space"
Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24060
Street and Davis Performance Hall, Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre
Join talented School of Performing Arts students and faculty for a musical showcase of choral and instrumental music. Subtitled Nature of Space, this year's Exposition concert features music that will explore the architecture of the Moss Arts Center. All proceeds from this concert go to Delta Omicron to support music scholarships at Virginia Tech.
Info
Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24060 View Map