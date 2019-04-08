School of Performing Arts: Music on Mondays William Lang, trombone, composition, and improvisation

Originally from Long Island, trombonist William Lang, an active performer, improviser, and teacher based in New York City, performs in this School of Performing Arts concert. Long can be found playing in all settings and styles, from the avant-garde and classical to Broadway and indie chamber pop. He has given his signature unaccompanied recitals throughout the United States, has played concertos in both America and Europe, and has also recorded with such artists as Philip Glass, David Bryne, St. Vincent, and Jonsi (of Sigur Rós). In this recital, he will premiere a piece by music faculty composer Charles Nichols.