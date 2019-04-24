School of Performing Arts: New River Valley Symphony Orchestra

The New River Valley Symphony performs Symphonic Collage - a parade of movements from symphonic works by Beethoven, Berlioz, Tchaikovsky, Mahler, Debussy, and Hanson.

The New River Valley Symphony Orchestra, a university-community orchestra, is open to students, faculty, and local community residents by audition. Since the orchestra first presented a concert on campus in 1971, it has continuously reached out to the community, providing performing opportunities for students and non-students and presenting concerts representing symphonic literature of the highest aesthetic value.