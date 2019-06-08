Schoolhouse Rock, LIVE! 2019
Historic Masonic Theatre 510 Main Street, Clifton Forge, Virginia 24422
Schoolhouse Rock, LIVE!Roanoke Children's Theatre (RCT)Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 2PMIn the John E. Hillert AuditoriumTickets General Admission: Advance: $5; At the Door: $10 The popular Saturday morning cartoon that taught kids history, grammar, math and more will take the stage to close our summer camp. SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE! takes you on a journey with Tom, a brand new teacher, who is a bit nervous about starting his first day. While watching TV to relax, characters emerge to show him how to win his students over through song and quite a bit of imagination. The cast features RCT's professional actors with our summer camp actors joining in the fun! Based on the book by Scott Ferguson, George Keating & Kyle Hall Music & Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, Bob Dorough, Dave Frishberg, Kathy Mandry, George Newall & Tom Yohe