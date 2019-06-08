Schoolhouse Rock, LIVE! 2019

Schoolhouse Rock, LIVE!Roanoke Children's Theatre (RCT)Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 2PMIn the John E. Hillert AuditoriumTickets General Admission: Advance: $5; At the Door: $10 The popular Saturday morning cartoon that taught kids history, grammar, math and more will take the stage to close our summer camp. SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE! takes you on a journey with Tom, a brand new teacher, who is a bit nervous about starting his first day. While watching TV to relax, characters emerge to show him how to win his students over through song and quite a bit of imagination. The cast features RCT's professional actors with our summer camp actors joining in the fun! Based on the book by Scott Ferguson, George Keating & Kyle Hall Music & Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, Bob Dorough, Dave Frishberg, Kathy Mandry, George Newall & Tom Yohe