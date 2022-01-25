Scooby Doo & the Lost City of Gold

Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold, a live musical stage spectacular created by Ella Louise Allaire & Martin Lord Ferguson, kicks off on January 15 in Montreal, followed by a 2022 US tour which starts in Roanoke on January 25. One of the most beloved international franchises of all time, Scooby-Doo and his meddling, mystery-solving friends will embark on a new adventure to solve a brand new mystery brought to life with cutting-edge technology, original music, puppetry, magic, singing, dance, interactive video, aerial arts, acrobatics, and video mapping.