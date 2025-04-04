Scratchboard Pet Portraits
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Three black and white photos of an owl, a tarantella, and a cat
See your pet in a stunning new way by using scratchboard!
Participants will etch into the scratchboard to create a truly remarkable piece that shows off texture and illustrates form.
For this class, you will need to submit a high contrast photo of your pet by March 28th. Email your photo to mnovick@taubmanmuseum.org.
The photo should show strong lighting contrast for best results. Finished size will be 8 1/2″ x 11″.
Registration required.
Members: $45 | General Public: $50
Not a member? Join today!