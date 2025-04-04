Scratchboard Pet Portraits

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

See your pet in a stunning new way by using scratchboard!

Participants will etch into the scratchboard to create a truly remarkable piece that shows off texture and illustrates form.

For this class, you will need to submit a high contrast photo of your pet by March 28th. Email your photo to mnovick@taubmanmuseum.org.

The photo should show strong lighting contrast for best results. Finished size will be 8 1/2″ x 11″.

Registration required.

Members: $45 | General Public: $50

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Crafts
