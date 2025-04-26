Screamiverse Expo

Berglund Special Events Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Saturday, April 26, 2025: 9 AM - 6 PM

Sunday, April 27, 2025: 9 AM - 5 PM

*Children under 17 must be accompanied by a paying adult for this event*

Screamiverse Expo is Roanoke's ultimate convention and marketplace for horror, sci-fi, and arts enthusiasts. Our event brings together creators and fans through unique vendors, informative panels, special guests, and more. We are excited to provide an unforgettable experience. To learn more, visit our website at Screamiverse.com and follow us on Facebook at Screamiverse Expo!

Sponsored by: Hexed (deathtofalsehorror.com)

Festivals & Fairs
540-853-2510
