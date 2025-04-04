Scuffletown with Matty Metcalfe - Listening Room Concert

× Expand Scuffle Trio Scuffletown with Matty Metcalfe

Back by popular demand, Scuffletown with Matty Metcalfe will perform at the Fine Arts Center’s First Friday Listening Room on April 4. This high-energy trio consistently performs a unique blend of original music and acoustic roots, blues, jazz, bluegrass, and country with four acclaimed albums along the way.

Scuffletown is Marc Carraway on guitar and vocals and John Whitlow on harmonica, accordion, flute and vocals. They will once again be joined by Matty Metcalfe, another multi-instrumentalist. The group was a big hit in September 2023 and we’re glad to have them back in the Listening Room. It is sure to be a foot-stomping good time. Just try not to get up and dance with these fantastic performers.

The Listening Room is held at 21 West Main Street in Pulaski and opens at 5 p.m. with light refreshments and a cash bar serving beer and wine. Music is from 6-8 p.m. Event entry is free; a $5 donation is suggested. There is free parking on the streets in downtown as well as several free lots, including one behind the Pulaski Theatre across the street from the Fine Arts Center.