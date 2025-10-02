Sculpt Wellness Grand Opening!
to
Sculpt Wellness + Weight Loss 5115 Bernard Drive Suite 106, Cave Spring, Virginia 24018
Morgan Long
Cream & Black Elegant Grand Opening Invitation - 3
Sculpt Wellness Grand Opening Event
The countdown is on—our Grand Opening Celebration is almost here! 🎉
Come clink glasses with us, and take advantage of special offers and facetime with the experts.
Mark your calendar:
October 2 | 5–7 PM | Sculpt Wellness + Weight Loss
Here’s what you can look forward to:
✨ Small bites + adaptogenic drinks
✨ Meet our care team + tour the office
✨ An EXCITING announcement about new services coming at Sculpt
✨ One-night-only specials on any services booked that evening
✨ Swag bags for the first 50 people to register
✨ Ribbon cutting
We don’t want you to miss this milestone event. Add it to your calendar now and come celebrate with us!
✨RSVP below to secure your swag bag✨
https://sculptwellnessva.eventbrite.com
With excitement,
The Sculpt Wellness Team