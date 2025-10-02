× Expand Morgan Long Cream & Black Elegant Grand Opening Invitation - 3 Sculpt Wellness Grand Opening Event

The countdown is on—our Grand Opening Celebration is almost here! 🎉

Come clink glasses with us, and take advantage of special offers and facetime with the experts.

Mark your calendar:

October 2 | 5–7 PM | Sculpt Wellness + Weight Loss

Here’s what you can look forward to:

✨ Small bites + adaptogenic drinks

✨ Meet our care team + tour the office

✨ An EXCITING announcement about new services coming at Sculpt

✨ One-night-only specials on any services booked that evening

✨ Swag bags for the first 50 people to register

✨ Ribbon cutting

We don’t want you to miss this milestone event. Add it to your calendar now and come celebrate with us!

✨RSVP below to secure your swag bag✨

https://sculptwellnessva.eventbrite.com

With excitement,

The Sculpt Wellness Team