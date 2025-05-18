Sculpting in Clay with Larry Bechtel

× Expand TMA Marketing Artist Larry Bechtel sitting in front of sculpture of a woman

Don’t miss this special masterclass with beloved local sculptor Larry Bechtel!

Working under his guidance, you’ll have the opportunity to create a small bust in clay.

Larry is perhaps best known for his recent work on the statue of Henrietta Lacks, the “Mother of Modern Medicine,” that stands near the City’s Municipal Building, along with “Calling the Powers” that’s on view in Vic Thomas Park along the Roanoke River Greenway.

Clay and basic tools will be provided. However, if participants have clay tools of their own, the artist encourages them to bring these tools as well.

Learn more about the artist and his work here.

Members: $90 | General Public: $100

Not a member? Join today!