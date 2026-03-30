× Expand Cary Oliva April Retreat Stone carving flyer - 1 Sculptural Stone Carving Retreat

Come enjoy a weekend learning to sculpt an animal using soapstone. Students who have already taken Bethany’s introductory class are invited to participate in this weekend workshop. You may choose to make a fish, snail, horse head, turtle or cat. If you have a different animal in mind, this may be possible by checking with the instructor first. Once you register, you will receive an email asking you about your preferred animal.

You will start with a soapstone block that is pre-shaped by Bethany in advance to match the basic outline of your animal. This helps save time and effort while still giving you plenty of freedom to shape and personalize your own sculpture.

Some experience is needed — prerequisite is taking Bethany’s introduction to stone carving workshop

All materials, including tools and stone, are provided. Please wear closed-toe shoes for safety.

Each student will leave with a sculpture that clearly represents an animal, with some areas fully finished. Students will also gain the skills and knowledge needed to continue and complete the piece on their own.

Coffee and tea breaks will give hands and bodies a chance to rest, while the instructor shares helpful information about the carving process.

The workshop will be held outdoors under some shade and a canopy in the event of a little drizzle. In the case of very bad weather in the forecast, we will have a rain date the last weekend of May 30th and 31st.

This workshop is limited to 9, with a minimum of 5. Each student will get plenty of personal attention. Bring your own lunch.

Bethany is teaching the prerequisite to this retreat on March 14th.