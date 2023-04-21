Sean 99’and Alison W. Hatter- Along the Way: A Shared Life of Painting Opening Reception

to

Olin Hall Galleries 240 High Street, Roanoke, Virginia 24153

Smoyer Gallery

April 21, Opening Reception 5:30-7:30

May 5, Closing Reception 12-2

Along the Way: A Shared Life of Painting highlights selected works by local artists, Sean and Alison W. Hatter. Sean Hatter, Roanoke College Alum 99’, and Alison W. Hatter have been local painters for over twenty-five years. This collection includes landscapes, florals, and other subject matter that reflects their lives together in our region.

Info

Olin Hall Galleries 240 High Street, Roanoke, Virginia 24153
Art & Exhibitions
540-375-4959
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Sean 99’and Alison W. Hatter- Along the Way: A Shared Life of Painting Opening Reception - 2023-04-21 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sean 99’and Alison W. Hatter- Along the Way: A Shared Life of Painting Opening Reception - 2023-04-21 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sean 99’and Alison W. Hatter- Along the Way: A Shared Life of Painting Opening Reception - 2023-04-21 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sean 99’and Alison W. Hatter- Along the Way: A Shared Life of Painting Opening Reception - 2023-04-21 17:30:00 ical