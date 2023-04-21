Sean 99’and Alison W. Hatter- Along the Way: A Shared Life of Painting Opening Reception

× Expand Left Image: Sean Hatter, Summertime, Oil on panel, 2015, 18” x 24”Right Image: Alison Wimmer Hatter, Late Summer Fields, Oil on panel, 2021, 11” x 14” Sean 99’and Alison W. Hatter-Along the Way: A Shared Life of Painting

Smoyer Gallery

April 21, Opening Reception 5:30-7:30

May 5, Closing Reception 12-2

Along the Way: A Shared Life of Painting highlights selected works by local artists, Sean and Alison W. Hatter. Sean Hatter, Roanoke College Alum 99’, and Alison W. Hatter have been local painters for over twenty-five years. This collection includes landscapes, florals, and other subject matter that reflects their lives together in our region.