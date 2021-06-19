The Séance by Jump into Mystery, 6/19/21, 8:00 PM EDT

Join Jump into Mystery on 6/19/21 at 8pm EDT for a The Seance, a virtual murder mystery you will never forget! Everyone will get a character role ahead of time! This event will last approximately 2.5 hours and everyone purchasing a ticket will need access to Zoom to play. You are purchasing a non-refundable ticket to the event. We will email you the character role and Zoom link, so be sure to check your spam folder in your email if you have trouble receiving our emails.

For Tickets: https://jumpintomystery.com/shop/ols/products/mint-juleps-murder-and-mayhem

