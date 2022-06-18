Seasons: From Sea to Summit Multimedia Concert

× Expand Rina Lucas Rina Lucas Performing

At the Floyd Center for the Arts, Saturday, June 18 at 5:00 pm, Rina Lucas will be performing "Seasons: From Sea to Summit," a multimedia concert and complete experience featuring voice, poetry, and visual arts. Accompanying Rina throughout her concert will be Maestro Arshak Sirunyan on the piano. Opera, jazz, and blues will all be explored.

More info and ticket sales are available here:

https://www.floydartcenter.org/concerts

Immediately following Rina Lucas' concert on Saturday, June 18, there will be an Opening Reception for her exhibition at 7:30 pm. The Center is so thrilled to have this opportunity to display original oil paintings and poetry by Rina Lucas in the Falcon Gallery! The concert and exhibition pair to create a truly one-of-a-kind experience. This experience explores the character and qualities of each season within our natural world and lives, as well as the journey from one season to the next and through ascending landscapes, from ocean to the mountains. Both the stage and the gallery will be alive with sights, sounds, and sensations during the June 18th, 2022 premiere of “Seasons: From Sea to Summit."

The visual arts exhibition will remain on display until August 6, 2022.