Sebastian Bach at Dr Pepper Park

× Expand Dr Pepper Park Multi-platinum recording artist and actor Sebastian Bach is coming to Dr Pepper Park for the 31st anniversary of Skid Row's self-titled debut album.

Gates Open at 6:00pm

The box office opens on site at 5:45pm.

Will call is located where tickets are sold at the entrance.

All food and beverage sales are CASH ONLY. We do have an ATM machine on site.

Outside food and beverages are NOT permitted.

Our beverages for the concert will include Pepsi products, beer and wine from Blue Ridge Beverage.

We do have an enforced designated smoking area at the venue.

PARKING: Please park at the Carilion Riverwalk Garage (beside Honeytree) and ride the FREE shuttle. It's a very short ride that delivers you right to the front gate! You will see directional signage on South Jefferson when you get close.

Seating-Bring your own or rent one of our chairs at the event.

Sebastian Bach has sold in excess of twenty million records worldwide as lead singer of his former band, Skid Row, and as a solo artist. Far from just being a multi-platinum recording artist, he has expanded his career over the past decade to include a five-season recurring role on the hit series Gilmore Girls; voice-over work on SpongeBob SquarePants and Robot Chicken; starring roles on Broadway in Jekyll & Hyde, The Rocky Horror Show, and Jesus Christ Superstar; and appearances on ABC's Sing Your Face Off, the comedy series Trailer Park Boys, MTV and VH1. In December 2016 he released his highly anticipated biography titled 18 and Life on Skid Row, which details his life from his birth in the Bahamas to his teenage years in Canada to the music that rocks his life today.

Ticket Prices

VIP Skybox: $99.00

Rooftop deck with access to a private cash bar & bathroom. The Skybox is not handicap accessible. These tickets offer the best views at the park!

PIT: $49.00

Directly in front of the stage. No chairs permitted.

GA:$25

All areas outside of the pit area on the ground level-chairs and dogs are permitted.