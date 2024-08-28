Secrets of Highland Park Trees: a FREE Tree Walk & Art Program for Kids, Grades K-5

You might have spent plenty of time in Highland Park -- at the playground, the dog park or just walking the trails. But, did you know that Highland Park is full of TREES -- trees with secret lives of their own?

This special tree walk, led by Samantha Matson, Urban Forestry Supervisor for the City of Roanoke, is uniquely geared to children grades K-5. Together, we'll learn about the cool things trees do for our parks and neighborhoods, and we'll discover what makes some of the trees at Highland Park so special. These trees are full of stories that might just surprise you!

When we're finished, visual artist Ana Morales will help us create our own maps to a few of our favorite tree secrets in the park. Our artwork will be submitted and considered for publication in a printed community book, "Our Green Spaces, Our Stories," celebrating Old Southwest's urban green spaces.

More Info:

Who: Kids grades K-5 and their parents/guardians; younger siblings are welcome but must be accompanied by an adult throughout the entire event.

When: Wednesday, August 28 from 2:30-4:30 (rain or shine)

Where: Meet outside the Alexander-Gish House in Highland Park to sign in and receive a light snack (641 Walnut Avenue SW, Roanoke)

Cost: FREE!

What to Bring: Wear comfortable clothing and shoes/boots for walking outside in the park, and an umbrella if it's rainy. A parent or guardian must be present at the event who can provide all publication permissions for student artwork/photos and to complete final onsite registration forms.

How to Register: Pre-registration is not required, but recommended to secure your spot. Simple pre-registration available at https://forms.gle/FFE65r8cV2kJ6xaV7.

Official/final registration is required on-site. Space is limited to 20 kids. First-come, first served.

Presented by Old Southwest, Inc.

This event is part of "Our Green Spaces, Our Stories," a community art project in Old Southwest by artists/creatives Ana Morales, Rolando Holmes and Ashley Wilson Fellers. "Our Green Spaces" is provided through the Arts Connect Neighbors program, with funding from the City of Roanoke and the National Endowment for the Arts. This event is provided with collaboration from PLAY Roanoke.