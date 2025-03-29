Sedalia Celtic Festival & Highland Games

Sedalia Center 1108 Sedalia School Road, Big Island, Virginia 24526

The annual Sedalia Celtic Festival & Highland Games brings a taste of Scotland & Ireland to VA! Join us for the region's premier highland athletics competition featuring world champion athletes, traditional and modern celtic music featuring The Fighting Jamesons, bagpipe bands, Scottish country dancing, traditional foods, a wee athletics area for the kids, gaelic language classes, whisky seminar and tasting, mini highland cattle exhibit, The Loose Canon Company historical pirate encampment with weapons and combat demonstrations, Scottish Clans Camp, and MUCH MORE!

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
