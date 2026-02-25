× Expand Selah Vie Presents Lynchburg’s First Local Showcase Selah Vie Presents Lynchburg’s First Local Showcase

The Academy Center of the Arts is proud to present the Selah Showcase, an evening celebrating the creativity, talent, and cultural heartbeat of Lynchburg. This one-of-a-kind experience brings together the city’s best local artists for a dynamic night of live performance and artistic expression.

Guests can expect an immersive showcase featuring live music, visual art, dance, poetry, and comedy, performed by familiar faces and standout talent from this remarkable community. The Selah Showcase is designed to highlight the depth of local artistry while creating a shared experience that connects performers and audiences alike.

This event is branded as the Selah Showcase and is supported by Selah Vie as part of an ongoing effort to uplift and invest in local creative voices.”

We invite the community to join us for an evening that celebrates Lynchburg’s talent, creativity, and artistic spirit.