Seminar with Professional Strongman Bobby Thompson & Coach Tyler Perdue, Primal Strength U

to

The Noke Training 711 Salem Ave SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Experience invaluable, hands-on knowledge from The American Nightmare Professional Strongman Bobby Thompson (American Log Press Record Holder) and Coach Tyler Perdue of Primal Strength U and CLASH Strongman Pro Series. Visit https://bit.ly/bobbythompson_roanoke to register. Limited space.

Info

Education & Learning, Workshops
to
