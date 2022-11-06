Seminar with Professional Strongman Bobby Thompson & Coach Tyler Perdue, Primal Strength U
to
The Noke Training 711 Salem Ave SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
×
Star City Strongman
Seminar with Pro Strongman Bobby Thompson & Coach Tyler Perdue
Experience invaluable, hands-on knowledge from The American Nightmare Professional Strongman Bobby Thompson (American Log Press Record Holder) and Coach Tyler Perdue of Primal Strength U and CLASH Strongman Pro Series. Visit https://bit.ly/bobbythompson_roanoke to register. Limited space.
Info
The Noke Training 711 Salem Ave SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Education & Learning, Workshops