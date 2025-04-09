Senior Fun & Health Fair

× Expand Courtesy of Salem Civic Center

THE 2025 SENIOR FUN & HEALTH DAY IS WEDNESDAY, APRIL 9TH!

This annual event will take place at the Salem Civic Center from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm.

This event is geared toward Seniors 55 and over and has become one of the Valley’s greatest assets for our Senior Population. They look forward to getting valuable information from our vendors and learning about products and businesses that can help them make decisions about things that affect their daily lives and future.

Bingo, dancing, and musical entertainment add to the fun and our FREE PARKING & FREE ADMISSION makes the event easy for everyone to attend!