Senior Fun & Health Day

This event, in its 19th year, is geared toward Seniors 55 and over, and has become one of the Valley’s greatest assets for our Senior Population. They look forward to getting valuable information from our vendors and learning about products and businesses that can help them make decisions about things that affect their daily lives and future. The cooking shows, bingo, line dancing, and musical entertainment add to the fun for the seniors; and our FREE PARKING & FREE ADMISSION makes the event easy for everyone to attend!