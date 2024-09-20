Senior Legal Safety Conference

Harvest Ministries 909 Blue Ridge Blvd, Roanoke, Virginia 24012

Attention older adults and caregivers! Learn how to stay safe with important information about: Crime Prevention, End of Life Planning, Protecting Your Finances, Legal Issues, and Avoiding Scams.

The Local Office on Aging presents the 2024 Senior Legal Safety Conference, generously sponsored by the Roanoke Law Foundation. Seniors and caregivers are encouraged to attend. Vendors will be available, and the following will offer presentations: Atlantic Union Bank, Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office, Lotz Funeral Home, Senior Navigator, and a speaker on Medicare.

Education & Learning, Health & Wellness
540-345-0451
