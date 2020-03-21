Senses and ScienceAbility Festival

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Join us for our annual partnership with Radford University Carilion with a day of immersion in the arts and sciences! The museum will be packed with science and art activities for you to enjoy with special exhibition-focused activities and lots of hands-on art making to encourage exploration and learning for all ages!

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
540-342-5760
