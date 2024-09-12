SERCAP's Boots on the Ground FY25 Annual Fund Kick-Off Event!

× Expand Image Created By: Lauren Mason SERCAP's Boots on the Ground Event

Join SERCAP at our Headquarters in Roanoke, VA and help us Kick-off our FY2025 Annual Fund Campaign.

Put on your best Boots and hit the Dance Floor. The event will feature: Live Music by The Brother's Young; Caricature Artist, Hannah Raine; Dancing; Food; and Beer by local brewer, Blindhouse Beer. Come for this Fun Event, and learn more about SERCAP's Programs, Services, and Impact in the Community.

All proceeds from the event and the Annual Fund Campaign will benefits low-to-moderate income individuals and rural communities in need of water, wastewater, housing, community development, and economic development assistance.