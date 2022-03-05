Serenade to Music Concert

× Expand Floyd Center for the Arts Concert Poster

The Floyd Center for the Arts is honored to partner with the Virginia Blue Ridge Music Festival and Roanoke Symphony Orchestra to present this classical concert, Serenade to Music. This concert features compositions by Milhaud, Poulenc, Gershwin, and Mozart performed by David Stewart Wiley & members of the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra.

Please join us on:

Saturday, March 5 at 7 pm

Tickets may be purchased via the Floyd Center for the Arts website or in person for $25 in advance, $15 for students, and $30 at the door.

To promote Covid safety, masks will be required for all concertgoers.