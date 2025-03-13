Service Through Knowledge: A History of the Salem Rescue Squad

× Expand Tim Gillinger Salem Rescue Squad member Tim Gillinger

Explore the fascinating history of the nation’s oldest all-volunteer rescue squad with “Service Through Knowledge: The History of the Salem Rescue Squad.” Admission is free for this speaker series talk on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 7:00 PM at the Salem Museum.

In this enlivening lecture, Tim Gillinger of the Salem Rescue Squad will discuss the history of this storied community organization and highlight how hard work, humor, and heroics play an everyday role in their operations. Volunteering, the pinnacle of the Squad’s 93-year history and a backbone to all communities, will also be a major focus of the evening’s discussion.

Attendees are also welcomed to explore the lecture’s companion exhibit, “Service Through Knowledge: The History of the Salem Rescue Squad,” now open in the Main Gallery through early April. This captivating display honors the dedication and valor of the men and women who have served in the Salem Rescue Squad since its inception in 1932. The exhibit showcases an array of photographs and unique artifacts, illustrating the evolution of rescue techniques and equipment while emphasizing the squad’s crucial role in Salem’s safety and well-being.

Those attending the lecture or visiting the exhibit are also invited to share their personal experiences of how the Rescue Squad has touched their lives by leaving a note in the exhibit. For those inspired by the squad’s noble mission, information about joining this exceptional group of volunteers will be available as well.