The Salem Museum is pleased to unveil its latest exhibit, “Service Through Knowledge: The History of the Salem Rescue Squad.” Now open in the Main Gallery through early Spring. This captivating display honors the dedication and valor of the men and women who have served in the nation’s oldest all-volunteer rescue squad.

Visitors will embark on a journey through over ninety years of Salem history, exploring the operations of this vital institution and the remarkable individuals who have made lasting contributions to the community through their selfless service. The exhibit showcases an array of photographs and unique artifacts, highlighting the evolution of rescue techniques and equipment while emphasizing the squad’s crucial role in Salem’s safety and well-being.

Guests are also invited to share their personal experiences of how the Rescue Squad has touched their lives by leaving a note in the exhibit. For those inspired by the squad’s noble mission, information about joining this exceptional group of volunteers will be available.

The Salem Museum welcomes visitors Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 am to 4 pm. Located in the historic 1845 Williams-Brown House at 801 East Main Street, Salem, the Museum offers free admission and parking, with donations gratefully accepted. The entrance can be found at the Oakey Field Complex sign across Main Street from the Berglund Ford service entrance.