× Expand Berglund Center

Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster, and their friends from Sesame Street are coming to your neighborhood to say hello! In Sesame Street Live! Say Hello, you can sing and dance with your favorite furry friends while enjoying fun surprises along the way. So put on your dancing shoes and make your way to where the air is sweet for this all-new celebration on Sesame Street!

Ticket Prices: $30.50, $40.50, $50.50, $70.50

Parking: $10

Show Start time: 6 PM, Doors At: 5 PM