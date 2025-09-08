× Expand Courtesy Sesame Street Live

Sesame Street Live! Elmo & Friends Say Hello

Round Room Live and Sesame Workshop are proud to announce their new live show, Elmo and Friends Say Hello. The live show brings the beloved characters from the iconic Sesame Street to life in a brand-new interactive production with a stop at the Salem Civic Center on Wednesday night, November 19, 2025.

Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster, and their friends from Sesame Street are coming to your neighborhood! At Elmo and Friends Say Hello, you can sing and dance with your favorite furry friends while enjoying fun surprises along the way. So put on your dancing shoes and make your way to where the air is sweet for this all-new celebration on Sesame Street!

Enhance your Elmo and Friends Say Hello ticket with an exclusive Photo Experience, where your family will have the opportunity to make a lasting memory by taking a photo alongside some of your favorite Sesame Street friends. Please note: to attend, each guest must have both a Photo Experience ticket and an Elmo and Friends Say Hello show ticket. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets: $27.00 | $37.00 | $47.00 | $57.00 | $67.00 | $77.00

Preferred Parking $10.00

Tickets can be purchased at the Salem Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm and online at www.Ticketmaster.com