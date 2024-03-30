Seth Mulder & Midnight Run

The Floyd Country Store 206 South Locust Street , Floyd, Virginia 24091

Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets are $20 general admission, $25 reserved seating

Seth Mulder & Midnight Run is traditional bluegrass music at its best! Hailing from the heart of the Smoky Mountains in Gatlinburg, TN, Seth Mulder & Midnight Run present a high-energy show filled with nostalgic entertainment, tight harmonies, and skillful musicianship, all built around a curated set list of original material and lost covers.

