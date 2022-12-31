Sexbruise? New Year's Eve Throwdown

× Expand 5 Points Music Sanctuary

DOORS: 6:30p | SHOW 8:00p

Ain't no party like a Sexbruise? party! This New Year's Eve, strap on your Raybans and get ready to dip your hands in mayonaise because Sexbruise? is back, baby!

Sexbruise? is a satirical pop band from Charleston, SC that combines elements of improvisation, electronic music, poppy hooks, and audience participation to create an unforgettable live experience. Despite their extreme wealth and lavish lifestyle, Sexbruise? grew up on a dirt road right down the street from Pappy’s Hardware Shop, and subsequently is very in tune with the struggles and plight of middle America.

FOOD TRUCK: Paper Dragon Foods

5 Points Music Foundation is recognized 501c3 whose mission is to pursue the power of sound through live events that support access to music therapy, hearing loss advocacy, and accessibility initiatives.