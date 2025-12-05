Sexbruise? w. Griefcat

× Expand Courtesy 5 Points Music Sanctuary

Sexbruise? is a satirical pop band from Charleston, SC that combines elements of improvisation, electronic music, poppy hooks, and audience participation to create an unforgettable live experience. Combining elements of funk, rock, funky rock, and rock-funk, they write funky melodies and soulful melodies.

Sexbruise? has been featured at Sweetwater 420 Fest, Hulaween, Rooster Walk Music and Arts Festival, Floyd Fest, and Resonance Fest, and will be announcing other sehk festies soon. They have also toured extensively on the highly sought-after Wild Wings Circuit, playing places such as Wild Wings Myrtle Beach, Wild Wings Macon Georgia, Wild Wings Spartanburg, and many many more.

Sexbruise?’s shows can be described as a giant party. The tunes are memorable, the stage presence exciting, and the antics unpredictable. And there are snacks. Thrown from the stage. The band has prepared pancakes and pizza on stage, brought out dancers in animal costumes, hired fake demonstrators to protest their shows, and many more other cool things.

Rising musical comedy duo Griefcat emerged in 2019 as the brainchild of Annie Nardolilli and Louisa Hall, two songwriters from Washington, DC whose shared wit and undeniable musical chemistry made their collaboration feel like fate. Now established as modern, genre-hopping troubadours unafraid of sonic experimentation, Griefcat builds on influences from Tenacious D to Dolly Parton and beyond, infusing the result with a healthy dose of campiness and a talent for tongue-in-cheek sociopolitical commentary — a winning combination that has earned them the backing of a diverse and growing fanbase, a standing ovation from Simon Cowell, 95m+ social media views, and critical acclaim from outlets including The Washington Post over a string of releases and electric live gigs to date. Their next album, Dirty Laundry, is slated to drop September 19, to be preceded by a slew of singles, music video releases, and live performances later this year.

Doors: 6:30PM | Show: 8:00PM

Tickets:

General Admission (All Ages) - $25.83, Standing room only

Mobility Accessible Admission (All Ages) - $25.83, MORE INFO

Stool Seating (All Ages) - $34.46, Tall stool seats arranged at tables of 6-8 people on the main floor

Bench Seating (All Ages) - $45.26, MORE INFO

Mezzanine Seating (All Ages) - $45.26, MORE INFO

