× Expand www.sextortionfilm.com Sextortion: the hidden pandemic

Attention all parents, grandparents, educators and anyone with children in their lives - this FREE documentary is a must-see at The Grandin Theatre, 1310 Grandin Rd. SW, Roanoke! Our kids have increasing access to the online world - but that also means the online world has increasing access to them.

Sextortion is a serious crime that occurs when someone threatens to distribute private or sensitive material if a victim doesn't provide images of a sexual nature, sexual favors or money. This documentary provides an insider look into one of the largest sextortion cases investigated by Homeland Security and the Department of Justice on American soil - with ties to our area.

Experts, parents and victims sound the alarm on the fastest growing cyber crime against children ever. Learn tactics and what can be done to stop online child exploitation in its tracks.

Visit https://bit.ly/pcsextortion for more information and your FREE tickets. This event is brought to you by the Prevention Council of Roanoke.