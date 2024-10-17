ShadowGrass
The Grandin Theatre 1310 Grandin Road Southwest, Roanoke, Virginia 24015
Grandin Theatre
With their fast picking and fresh arrangements, ShadowGrass is moving forward in the bluegrass genre by incorporating each member’s varied influences into a fresh project that branches outside the bounds of traditional music while maintaining traditional instrumentation. Each of the band members grew up in a culturally rich area of traditional music, which heavily influences their approach to music. Feeding off of each other’s musical ideas and energy, their music proves to be a constantly evolving world that draws the audience in at every show.