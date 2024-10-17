× Expand Grandin Theatre

With their fast picking and fresh arrangements, ShadowGrass is moving forward in the bluegrass genre by incorporating each member’s varied influences into a fresh project that branches outside the bounds of traditional music while maintaining traditional instrumentation. Each of the band members grew up in a culturally rich area of traditional music, which heavily influences their approach to music. Feeding off of each other’s musical ideas and energy, their music proves to be a constantly evolving world that draws the audience in at every show.