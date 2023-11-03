Shadowgrass + Dirty Grass Players

× Expand 5 Points Music Sanctuary

Doors: 6:30PM | Show at 7:30PM

It's a double dose of killer bluegrass when ShadowGrass go head to head with the Dirty Grass Players for a November to remember.

With their fast picking and fresh arrangements, ShadowGrass is moving forward in the bluegrass genre by incorporating each member’s varied influences into a fresh project that branches outside the bounds of traditional music while maintaining traditional instrumentation. Each of the band members grew up in a culturally rich area of traditional music, which heavily influences their approach to music. Feeding off of each other’s musical ideas and energy, their music proves to be a constantly evolving world that draws the audience in at every show.

Baltimore-based quartet Dirty Grass Players has one toe-tappin’ foot in traditional bluegrass while pushing boundaries with their blazing harmonies and musicianship. They started touring regionally & nationally in 2017 after winning the band competition at the Charm City Bluegrass Festival. Since then they have played festivals from the Charleston Bluegrass Festival, Floyd Fest, Grey Fox, Bristol Rhythm and Roots, Cheat Festival, Delfest, 4848, and Palisades Bluegrass Festival among countless others.

5 Points Music Foundation is recognized 501c3 whose mission is to pursue the power of sound through live events that support access to music therapy, hearing loss advocacy, and accessibility initiatives. Read our story here.