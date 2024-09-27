Shadows of the 60s': Tribute to The Temptations

× Expand Jefferson Center

Shadows of the '60s delivers an award-winning tribute to Motown, capturing the authentic sound and spirit of the era. Presenting the greatest hits in their original keys, arrangements, and visuals, it transports you back to 1964. Close your eyes and hear the magic of Motown; open them and feel like you're witnessing The Temptations live. With classic costumes and flawless choreography, Shadows of the '60s recreates the iconic performances of David Ruffin, Eddie Kendricks, and Melvin Franklin.

Tickets:

Bronze: $30

Silver: $35

Gold: $40

Platinum: $45

Premium Loge: $55

*A $6.00 box office processing fee will be applied to each ticket.