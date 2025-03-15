Shamrock Hill Run 5k & 1miler

× Expand M. Schmucker, RCS Communications Shamrock Hill Run 2024

Get ready to embrace the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day with the annual Shamrock Hill Run 5K and 1-Miler on Saturday, March 15, at 9:00 a.m.

Both races will start and finish at Roanoke Catholic School and will feature a new route through Gainsboro and the Lick Run Greenway. Whether you're a seasoned runner or just looking for a fun way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, this event is perfect for participants of all ages and skill levels.

As always, runners can look forward to medals awarded in all men’s and women’s age groups, along with special prizes for the best St. Patrick’s Day costumes at the post-race Celtic-themed awards ceremony held in Roanoke Catholic’s Gillespie Family Gymnasium. The awards ceremony is open to both participants and the general public.

All proceeds from the event will go toward supporting Roanoke Catholic School, which is dedicated to educating the whole person by blending learning with faith and integrating faith into daily life.